Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,257 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,071,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

