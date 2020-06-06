Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 264.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 119,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,930 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,098 shares of company stock worth $28,256,718 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

