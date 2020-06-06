Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vedanta worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vedanta by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 831,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 354,546 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vedanta by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 273,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research firms recently commented on VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

