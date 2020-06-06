Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,600 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DO. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter.

DO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

