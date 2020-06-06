Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.