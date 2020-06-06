Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 32,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 50,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $2.86 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 92.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

