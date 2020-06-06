Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,237,000 after purchasing an additional 489,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

CMC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

