Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.13% of Fidus Investment worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDUS. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

In other news, President Thomas Charles Lauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

