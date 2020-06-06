Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.38 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

