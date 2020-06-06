Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

