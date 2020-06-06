Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,153.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,061.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,071.97. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 89.85% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.99 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,212.35.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.