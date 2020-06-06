Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 824.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

