Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,202 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.42% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 184.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 312,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $10.47 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

