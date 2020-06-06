Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,489 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $9,095,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,886,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

