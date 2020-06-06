Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.22% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLAD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

