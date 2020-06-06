Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.