Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 953 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 188.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 168.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 62.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,580.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

