Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,125 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CyrusOne by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,257,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

