Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,419 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Vail Resorts worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.75.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.