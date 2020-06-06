US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.35.

NYSE DRI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

