UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 299.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of UGI worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in UGI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

UGI stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.