Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 13,800 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $5,217,090.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 181,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,668,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TYL opened at $358.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.80 and a 1-year high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

