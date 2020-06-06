Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 19,200 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TYL opened at $358.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,382,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after buying an additional 463,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

