Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Major Shareholder Global Ltd Bharti Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $2,638,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Ltd Bharti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,455,257.44.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75.

TRTN opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triton International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

