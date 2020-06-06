TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after buying an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.31.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 372,428 shares of company stock worth $158,749,047 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $490.78 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.