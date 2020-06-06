Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells Sells 6,639 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,323,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $354.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $360.42.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

