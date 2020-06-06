Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,161 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.58% of Tractor Supply worth $56,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $122.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

