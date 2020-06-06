Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,298 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

