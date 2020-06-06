Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

