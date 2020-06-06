Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 90,304 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,304 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of PPL worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,488,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,404,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PPL by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 571,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

