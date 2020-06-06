Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,221 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

