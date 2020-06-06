Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 55,442 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 55,442 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.