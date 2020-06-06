Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 41,710 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,710 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,018,000 after acquiring an additional 296,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

