Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,780 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $226,743.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,505 shares of company stock worth $2,413,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.79.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.