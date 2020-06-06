Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 146,587 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 61.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,340 shares of company stock worth $19,907,364. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $182.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $184.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $145.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

