Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,877 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.