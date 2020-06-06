Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

SWK stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

