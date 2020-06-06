Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 21,343 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, G.Research decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

