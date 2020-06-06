Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.