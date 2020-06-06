Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Waters worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Waters by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $15,085,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Waters stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.21. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

