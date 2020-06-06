Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $667.00 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $639.23 and its 200 day moving average is $632.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.