Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after buying an additional 422,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

