Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202,336 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF opened at $121.99 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

