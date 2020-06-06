Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

