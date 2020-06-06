Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,407,000 after purchasing an additional 535,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Shares of ODFL opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

