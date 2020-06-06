Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $282.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.51. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.18.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

