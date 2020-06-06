Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 57,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

