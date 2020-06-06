Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $149.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.