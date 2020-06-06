Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

