TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) CEO Gerald Volas Sells 50,000 Shares

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gerald Volas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of TopBuild stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura upped their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

